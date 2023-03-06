Tipp Today Full Show 060323

On Monday’s Tipp today, Fran spoke to Father Michael Twomey about the recent vandalism in Clonmel, Cllr John Fitzgerald also gave his view on the lack of action being taken at Market Place, Eric Nelligan from Aontu on the LGFA decision to allow transgender women play ladies football. Dr Jim O’Shea on child loss, Dean McGrath was in studio to tell us about his recent visit to Palestine.

John G on the St Declans Walk for 2023.

Callers Mick and Paul on vandalism.