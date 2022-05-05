Tipp Today Full Show 0505

On Thursdays Tipp Today we had a caller packed show!

Luke spoke to us about Electric vehicles and the lack of charging points, Michael gave us his views on cocaine usage among the young, Eddie also gave his views on EV’s, Joan and Angela gave Fran their thoughts on the situation in Russia,

Alice and Eamon came on to give views on earlier caller comments regarding EV’s, Srah O’Connor spoke to spoke ahead of World Asthma Day, We had our farming slot with Pat from the Farmers Journal, Muriel joined us for the weekly Health slot to talk about healthy bbqing, we gave a taster of this weekend’s Down Your Way, Fran spoke to Michelle Lawrence following the recent success of the Lawrence Dancy Acadamy and Kate gave us her view on the addictive tendancies of young people.