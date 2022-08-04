Tipp Today Full Show 040822

On Thursdays Tipp Today, Fran kicked off with the heartbreaking story of a Tipp mother who is in Tunisia fighting to get back her children, Evelyn tells us about the destruction of Pride flags in Thurles, Betty gives her opinion on the Sabina Higgins controvery and Willie voices his concerns about overgrown hedgerows on rural roads.

Healer Michael O’Doherty talked about the rise in vertigo as a result of Covid. Joe Leahy on whether Irish prions are safe following this week’s fatal assault, we had the farming slot with Pat O’toole from the Farmers Journal.

Muriel spoke about the difference between tiredness and dehydration for our Health slot. Kathleen gave her views on the hedgerows, we had a taster of this week’s Down Your Way and Simon, Liam, Rebecca, Kate, Michael and Ava joined for a chat and choon ahead of the Clonmel Busking Festival!