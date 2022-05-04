Tipp Today Full Show 0405

On Wednesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Professor Liam Fanning about the decision not record daily Covid case numbers. We were delighted to be joined in studio by Cara and her parents who told us about how 11 year old Cara is preparing to sit the Junior Cert Maths exam in order to raise money for autism services.

Vilma also spoke to Fran about a letter on Dear Phil about cocaine use.

We spoke to Stefan Grace about the deicison to change the name of the National Council for the Blind.

Richard gave us his views on EV cars and charge points, John gave his views on what parents should do if they suspect their child is taking cocaine.

Raheny Bajekal spoke to us about polycystic Ovarian syndrome.

Coia from Hemera joined us for our regular hair slot, Mayor Michael Murphy spoke to us about EV charging points in Clonmel,

in Hidden Histories Conor Reidy told us the tale of Bridget in Borrisokane and we had our Gardening slot with Ultan Nesbitt from Centenary Home and Garden.