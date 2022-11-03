Tipp Today Full Show 031122

On Thursday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Liam about electricity bills and the €200 energy credit. Peter was on to talk about Irish Rail and says that Ireland doesn’t have a proper rail service. Fr Roy Donovan gave his reaction to the Kerry Priest saga and our caller Tom gave us his thoughts on it. We discuss issues with Semple Stadium and accesibility for people with disabilities and those with buggies. Amy Forde joined us with the Farming Slot and Muriel Cuddy of Mareto 8020 in Clonmel was with us for the Health Slot.