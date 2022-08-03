Tipp Today Full Show 030822

On Wednesday’s Tipp Today, Fran began by speaking to Dean who was critical of the vitriol levelled at Sabina Higgins .

Phillip and William called in to give their views on climate change, TD Martin Browne on the Dean Maxwell meeting.

Ger Meagher came in to talk about his experience in trying to secure services for his daughter who has disabilities.

Seamie Morris gave us the lowdown on the closure of the Injury unit in Nenagh, Frances Kellher gave us some advice for doing date night on the cheap!

We had our Garda slot, hidden histories with Dr Conor Reidy and our gardening expert Ultan Nesbitt was on hand to answer all of your gardening questions!