Tipp Today Full Show 021122

On Wednesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Barbara about facilities for parents trying to bring children to GAA matches, Michelle who is a wheelchair user and an avid GAA fan, also gave her views. Francis spoke about the cost of match tickets, Kate gave her views on the new laws around turf burning, Muiris spoke about why he chooses to wear a poppy, Sarah spoke about her fears for the future of Irish businesses, Noel spoke about train tickets, Saoirse Macken on the controversial comments made by a priest in Kerry over the weekend, listener Michael also gave his take on it and Dr Mary Ryan on her upcoming conference on empowerment.