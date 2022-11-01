Tipp Today Full Show 011122

On Tuesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Christy about the unfairness he feels is shown to anyone voicing opposition to anything!, We got an update from Graham King on his family’s homeless situation, John gave his views on the recent Hate speech legislation, former Tidy Towns Judge Eamon Stafford on the competition and how judging has changed.

Gerry Boland on turning vegan, Author Tom Tracey on his book about climate change, Prorfessor Jane Ogden on the recent study which shows that parents who have boys, show faster brain aging than parents of girls, our Dear Phil slot with Agony aunty Phil Prendergast, our holisitic healer Alison Byrne on family dynamics and how it moulds all of our relationships, and playwright Jim Keane on his new 2 act comedy.