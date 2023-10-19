Tipp Today 19/10/23

Parts of Cork hit by devastating flooding

Listeners share their views on the assisted dying bill

NCT delays and the newly proposed penalty points legislation





How Ireland has changed in the last 50 years, everything from baby names to getting married and the cost of groceries!

Can objects and even clothing be haunted?

We speak to Cecily Gilligan – a lady whose been researching the rich world of Irish folk cures for almost forty years

Muriel Cuddy chats to us about seasonal eating

A taste of this week’s Down Your Way

The latest farming news with Caitriona Morrissey of the Farmers Journal