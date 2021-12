For this month’s Tipp FM Book Club in association with Tipperary County Council Library Services, we reviewed ‘Did Ye Hear Mammy Died?’ by Séamas O’Reilly.

Fran was joined by John Butler from The Bookworm in Thurles and Sandra Quinn from the newsroom.

The podcast also features some reviews sent in by listeners via WhatsApp voice note.





Listen back to the book club here;