In the first meeting of the Tipp FM Book Club in association with Tipperary County Council Library Services, Fran Curry on Tipp Today was joined by Sandra Quinn from the newsroom and John Butler of The Bookworm.

They chatted all about Sally Rooney’s new book and listen to the end for listener reviews that came into us as WhatsApp voice notes.

Next month’s book is Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart – get reading and we’ll chat to you about it next month.