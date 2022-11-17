Family Carers Ireland, the national charity supporting Ireland’s family carers, is delighted to announce that this year’s Netwatch Tipperary Family Carer of the Year is Rachel Reid from Clonmel.
Family Carers Ireland’s local Manager Richie Molloy presented the award to Rachel in the Family Carers Centre in Clonmel.
Richie and Rachel, joined Fran in studio this morning.
Tipp Carer of the Year – Rachel Reid
