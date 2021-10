During the 1980’s, you may or may not be aware that there was a deep rift between the Gardai and the GAA, over what Gardai saw as the serious disrespect shown to 3 Gardai who were killed on duty.

It is just one of several stories included in the book: Changing of the Guard: Jack Marrinan’s battle to modernize An Garda Síochána by Tim Doyle who spoke to Fran on Tipp Today.