On Saturday September 18th three members of Cashel Lions Club will take to the hills for the Galtee Top Ten Peaks Challenge.

Following on from the success of last year’s Three Peaks Challenge, Willie Fahey, DJ Horan, and Eddie Morrissey are taking on the challenge of climbing the ten highest peaks in the Galtee Mountain Range, in one day.

Eddie Morrissey – President, Cashel Lions Club spoke to Alison this morning.