The Threat to the Big Reopening – Dr Mary Ryan

The Government is likely to make a decision on Tuesday about whether to proceed with the further easing of restrictions on October 22nd (this day week)

Many Government figures have been hesitant about the prospect of further easing next week, and NPHET have sounded a familiarly cautious tone in their recent briefings.

The 14-day incidence rate has risen by 12% in the last seven days, and hospital numbers are at their highest since March.





Consultant of Endocrinology at Bon Secour Limerick and Aut Even Hospital Kilkenny, Dr Mary Ryan spoke to Michael on Tipp Today this morning.