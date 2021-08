It began as a local labour of love of the people of Cloughjordan in 2013 who were proud of their history and heritage and in particular its links to Irish patriot Thomas McDonagh.

Last month, the Thomas McDonagh Museum, which is situated at the McDonagh childhood home, gained National Museum status and is only one of 2 museums in the Country dedicated to an Irish patriot.

Our Ali travelled up to Cloughjordan to take a tour of the museum.