The Camino de Santiago or the Way of St. James, is a pilgrimage of Medieval Origin to the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, in the Northwest of Spain.

The Camino has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site for its important role in encouraging cultural exchanges between people from all over Europe and the world for many centuries.

Our regular contributor and panelist Noel Buckley has just finished the Camino route and he spoke to Fran about the experience.