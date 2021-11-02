Taoiseach’s Tipp Visit – Cllr Kieran Bourke

The Taoiseach, on his visit to Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel said he has no issue with meeting members of the Save St Brigid’s Hospital Group.

The group has been campaigning since the HSE decided to end respite and palliative care services at the Carrick on Suir hospital.

A petition with over 11,000 signatures calling for the decision to be reversed was delivered to the Dáil in September.





Carrick on Suir Fianna Fail Councilor Kieran Burke spoke to Fran Curry about the visit and his feelings on it this morning.