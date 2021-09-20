Tánaiste doesn’t believe politicians should override the judgement of staff managing maternity care

Leo Varadkar has said he doesn’t believe politicians should over-ride the judgement of staff managing maternity care.

The Tánaiste faced questions in the Dáil from a number of TDs arguing for partners to be allowed to accompany pregnant women at all stages.

Leo Varadkar says he doesn’t believe hospitals should ban partners from attending – but he won’t overrule their judgement.





Krysia Lynch is a Maternity care expert, childcare services provider and maternity advocate. She spoke to Alison this morning.