Syphilis outbreak – Dr Derek Freedman

The HSE has confirmed a national outbreak of early infectious syphilis (EIS) in Ireland.

The medical research has been under investigation since June 2021 and prior to the start of the pandemic, EIS cases were rising.

The HSE has said that the majority of cases are reported in males but there is an increase in female cases and in heterosexual transmission.





Dr. Derek Freedman is Ireland’s most experienced specialist in the field of Sexual Health and Sexually Transmitted Infections. He spoke to Fran on Tipp Today