Support and counselling organisation C-SAW expands services

C-SAW Tipperary is a voluntary organisation providing a Drop-In ‘Listening Ear’ support service for anyone who is feeling sad and depressed. Free counselling is also available by appointment.

C-SAW was established to help members of the community who have lost loved ones to suicide and now extends to all individuals seeking support because of feeling low, sad or depressed. It offers free confidential services in a safe welcoming environment.

Joe Leahy founder of the group spoke to Fran. C-SAW will host a coffee morning from next Monday between 10.30 and 12.30 at CJ Kickham Band Hall.