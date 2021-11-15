Sean Naughton – A Tribute

One of Ireland’s most renowned athletics figures will be remembered at his Funeral Mass in Nenagh later today.

Nenagh Olympic Athletic Club has been paying tribute to one of its founding members Sean Naughton, who was instrumental in establishing Ireland’s first indoor athletics track in the town in 1984.

He also left an imprint on the Nenagh business community as co-owner of Gough O’Keeffe & Naughton clothes shop on Pearse Street.





To reflect on his life, Denis Finnerty, Committee Member and Coach at Nenagh’s athletics club, has been speaking to Tipp FM’s Michael Brophy: