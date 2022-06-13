Scoil Aonghusa – Cian and Declan

Declan Foley and Cian Johnson Clarke are 2 amazing lads.

They are pupils at Scoil Aonghusa and they fly out to Berlin later this week to compete in the Special Olympics National Games.

They are part of a very select group of 500 participants who will take part in competitions across various sports and disciplines. Four and half thousand competitors from Germany will take part but only 500 from across Europe have been invited including our own Declan and Cian, where they will compete in several equestrian events.





Our reporter Alison Hyland travelled up to Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel to meet them before they head off….