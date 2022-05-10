Schira’s Story – Three Generations – 100kin30days.ie

Schira Lane is from Clonmel. In February 2020, she was 47 years old and discovered a lump in her breast.

Schira never had a mammogram and felt she didn’t need to worry about Breast Cancer until after the menopause…

She spoke to Fran in the studio to share her story.





Following the success of last year’s 100K in 30 Days event, which raised €1.7 million for Breast Cancer Ireland, organisers are calling on the people of Tipperary to join the #pinkarmy and take part in the June event. Registration is now open at www.100kin30days.ie.