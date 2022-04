The hall at the Clonmel Town FC sports club, just beside the Dr Pat O’Callaghan sports complex on the Cashel Road in Clonmel is set to house a number of Ukranian refugees due to arrive here in the coming weeks.

But some local sporting groups claim it’s coming at their expense.

Dylan Meagher from Courage Muay Thai, who is based at the hall spoke to Fran on Tipp Today.





Another Sporting group that works from the hall is Three Counties Archery, its founder Pat McNamara also joined Fran on the show.