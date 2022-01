Students from St Annes, St Ailbe’s and the Abbey schools in Tipp town gathered on the Hills yesterday afternoon for a Reclaim the Streets walk to raise awareness of how young people feel unsafe on the streets.

It was in response to the murder of Ashling Murphy and was organised by the Tipperary Branch of Youth Work Ireland.

Our reporter Alison Hyland travelled to the Hills of Tipp town to speak to those involved….