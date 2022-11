Technology is evolving almost every day and we’re all familiar I think with the use of QR codes.

But how would you feel about QR codes on headstones at graves?

The idea is that you would scan this code and learn the life and stories of the people who are deceased. It’s an incredible concept and one woman is trying to introduce it here in Ireland.





Her name is Judi Russell and she is behind the company, “The Story of…” and she joined Fran on the show.