Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says there’s been an increase in the number of people admitted to hospital and ICU in recent days.

Latest data reveals there are 408 Covid-19 patients in hospital, including 69 in intensive care.

Approximately 70% of people being treated in intensive care for COVID-19 have not been fully vaccinated, according to Dr Glynn who said it’s a significant cause for concern.





Professor of Immunovirology at UCC, Liam Fanning spoke to Michael on Tipp Today.