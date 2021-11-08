The Power of Crystals! – Danieli Rangel

Those who make it past the red rope and inside Dervish Books and Holistic Centre on Aungier Street in Dublin City will find the air smells of burnt incense and sounds like twinkling music chimes, and there are shelves of Buddha statues, moon charts and salt lamps.

The biggest attraction right now though, are the piles of colourful crystals stacked inside grids of wooden boxes on both floors.

Teenagers and young people are flocking to gather crystals that many of them have heard about on the internet.





Danieli Rangel is working in Dervish, she spoke to fran on Tipp Today this morning.