Researchers at the University of Gothenburg, in Sweden, have confirmed what many of us have suspected for years… that we shrink as we age.

Researchers monitored the heights, and health, of thousands of people for decades, and found women are more likely to shrink than men — shedding around half an inch per decade from age 30 — with serious repercussions for their health.

Physiotherapist Nell Mead joined Fran this morning.