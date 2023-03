Chairperson of the GAA in Offaly, Michael Duignan has said in recent days that he believes that cruciate knee ligament injuries are at a crisis point within the GAA.

He also spoke of his worries about what he reckons is a rising rate of injury within the GAA.

So is it a case that young GAA players are being overtrained?

Chartered Physiotherapist Paddy O’Brien joined Fran on Tipp Today…