A societal failure to teach young boys the importance of communication has resulted in growing numbers of lonely, single men, a new study has found.

The number of these men is rising, American psychologist Greg Matos has written, as they struggle to meet the higher dating standards of women. The psychologist claims he has discovered that modern men’s biggest problem is communication. Fearghal Harrington is the founder and CEO of Intro MatchMaking and joined Ali to discuss.