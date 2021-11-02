NPro Scrum Cap Making Waves – Mark Ganly

One of the country’s best-known schools for producing rugby stars has begun a pioneering trial of advanced headguards to reduce injuries and concussion in young players.

Pupils in first and second year, aged 14 and under, at Cistercian College, Roscrea are now wearing the most advanced rugby headgear in the world for contact training and matches.

It was developed by Galway-based sports tech company N-Pro, which is taking part in a World Rugby global law trial for rugby headgear, after meeting a strict list of entry criteria.





NPro CEO Mark Ganly spoke to Fran on Tipp Today.