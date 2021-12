Tipperary man Nicholas Ryan-Purcell was diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome aged thirteen. He was also faced with mental health challenges, brought on by early childhood trauma.

Nic has produced an acclaimed documentary about growing up with Asperger’s syndrome.

He has now written a book about his life journey called Anything is Possible, learning to live with autism.

Fran met Nicholas in Nenagh to talk about the book.