Prisoners in Ireland serving a life sentence must now complete 12 years in jail before being considered for parole, due to the commencement of the Parole Act.

This essentially means that the power to approve or block the release of prisoners, which is similar to how it works in the US.

Joe Leahy is a friend of the show and is also a member of the visiting committee of Midlands Prison and he spoke to Fran about the move on today’s Tipp Today.