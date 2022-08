Yesterday’s commemoration of the centenary of the death of Michael Collins at Báal Na mBláth marked the first time that a serving Fianna Fáil Taoiseach addressed the commemoration. Micheál Martin was given an enthusiastic welcome by a largely Fine Gael audience as he arrived on the podium, accompanied by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister for Defence Simon Coveney.

Mick Clifford Special Correspondent with The Irish Examiner attended yesterday. He joined Fran to discuss.