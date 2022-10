There is a particular focus on menopause this week as yesterday was World menopause Day. And to mark it there a number of events taking place in coming days right across the Country.

Menopause has been in the spotlight of late and we have spoken to women on this show many times about the often-devastating effects of menopause.

Aoife McGrath is a Counsellor and former broadcaster. She spoke to Fran on Tipp Today this morning.