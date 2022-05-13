It’s a long way to Tipperary – Kevin Webber walks 968km for prostate cancer Posted 18 hours ago18

An ordinary man like you or anybody else can change the way they react to the worst news or events imaginable.

Kevin Webber from Epsom was diagnosed with terminal, inoperable prostate cancer 7 years ago. He was told he could expect just another two years to live.

Kevin and his friends are walking a long way to Tipperary with 968 kilometers (about 601.49 mi) from London to Tipperary to raise awareness about prostate cancer and to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society.





He joined Fran in studio this morning.