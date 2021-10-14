Lockdown in Australia – Ben Doherty – The Guardian in Australia

The Australian city of Sydney has emerged form a strict lockdown of almost four months.

Fully vaccinated people have been enjoying cafés and bars as the city re-opened for the first time after more than 100 days in lockdown.

Hairdressers and gyms have also been allowed to re-open in Australia’s largest city.





More than 90% of the New South Wales population aged 16 and over have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 73.5% double-jabbed.

Ben Doherty – International affairs correspondent with The Guardian in Australia spoke to Michael on Tipp Today.