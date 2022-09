An autism campaigner from Ardfinnan has called for the introduction of a Health Ombudsman and a HSE Health Oversight Board as he describes HSE management as “totally unaccountable to the citizens of this Country.”

Mark, who has two severely autistic sons Neil and John, is also the Father of Cara Darmody, the 12-year old who came to national attention for sitting the Junior Cycle Maths exam for charity last June. He joined Fran in studio.