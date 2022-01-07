Listener outraged at Pope’s views on pets and children

Listener Thomas Ryan got in touch with the show outraged at the Pope saying that people who choose to have pets and not children are acting selfishly.

Pope Francis said; “Today, we see a form of selfishness, we see that some people do not want to have a child.

“Sometimes they have one, and that’s it, but they have dogs and cats that take the place of children. This may make people laugh, but it’s a reality.”





He added that it’s a denial of parenthood and if people are biologically unable to have children, that they should consider adoption.