Last night, in the eleventh hour, just before students were due to return to school, 22 parents in the Kilcommon area found out that there was no school transport for their children.

Bus Éireann have a strict rule about pulling the transport, if there are two schools closer to where the student lives.

For those in Kilcommon, this would mean potentially going to Borrisoleigh or Doon in Limerick.





Fran spoke to parent Breda Carroll about the difficulties they are facing.