Listen back: Parents booklet launched to support families in North Tipp

By
Tipp Today
-
Niamh Hogan, Project Coordinator for Barnardos Family Support Services, Thurles and Caroline Lydon, Manager of Silver Arch Family Resource Centre in Nenagh. Photo © Tipp FM

Being a parent is one of the hardest jobs and when it comes to something happening, and not knowing where to turn, it can be really stressful.

The Silver Arch Family Resource Centre in Nenagh have joined up with Barnardos to launch a booklet, which gives parents a list of all support services across the North of the county, sponsored by Tusla.

Fran was joined by Caroline Lydon, Manager of Silver Arch Family Resource Centre, Nenagh and Niamh Hogan, Project Coordinator for Barnardos Family Support Service, Thurles to talk about the booklet and what it offers.


The booklet can be accessed here.