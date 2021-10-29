Lillian McGovern CEO of Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association

Lillian McGovern CEO of IMNDA joined Fran this morning.

Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is a progressive neurological condition that attacks the motor neurones, or nerves, in the brain and spinal cord. This means messages gradually stop reaching muscles, which leads to weakness and wasting.

MND can affect how you walk, talk, eat, drink and breathe. However, not all symptoms necessarily happen to everyone and it is unlikely they will all develop at the same time, or in any specific order.





MND strikes people of all ages and there is currently no cure for MND, symptoms can be managed to help you achieve the best possible quality of life.

The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) is the only organisation of its kind in this country. It was set up in May 1985 to provide care and support to people with Motor Neurone Disease, their carers, families and friends. There are currently over 400 people living with MND in Ireland. MND is often referred to as the 1,000 day disease as most people die within 1,000 days of being diagnosed.

For more information or to make a donation, contact IMNDA on: 01 670 5942, email [email protected] or visit www.imnda.ie