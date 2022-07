The Liam Lynch Commemoration takes place this Saturday on the slopes of Knockmealdowns at 2.30pm.

The death of General Liam Lynch from a fatal bullet wound inflicted by Free State forces on the morning of April 10th, 1923 as he retreated with members of his army staff to avoid a movement to capture him in the Knockmealdown mountains above Goatenbridge, heralded the end of the tragic civil war.

Historian and author Tomas Mac Conmara joined Fran to discuss.