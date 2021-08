LIT Students’ Union seeks the community to get in contact if they have any vacant properties or rooms to rent to students.

If people choose to rent out a room, there is a tax break of up to 14,000 for that year on the rental income.

The provision they have is low and LIT need the community to help in ensuring they have enough beds for their incoming students this year.





Aine Daly, president of the students’ union for the new AIT and LIT technological university, joined Fran this morning.