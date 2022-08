The King Puck goat has been taken down from its pedestal at the Puck Fair in Killorglin due to animal welfare concerns.

In a statement, the festival said the wild goat was taken down due to the current “unprecedented spells of hot, sunny weather”.

It said animal welfare is its highest priority and the goat is now being kept in the shade with cold water and food. Gerry Boland is a Vegan Activist & Animal Rights Campaigner & spoke to Ali today.