Kilcash man refused onward travel to Ireland from Tanzania

Geraldine Skehan’s husband Maurice works part-time as a general manager of a company in Tanzania. He left Ireland on the 7th of July for work.

Maurice arranged to travel back to Ireland last Monday with an itinerary of Dar es Salaam the Capital of Tanzania – Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – London Heathrow and then Dublin.

Maurice is fully vaccinated and had a negative pre-travel PCR test certificate. However, was refused onward travel to Ireland and is currently undergoing mandatory hotel quarantine in the UK. Geraldine spoke to Fran this morning.