Thalidomide is a drug that was developed in the 1950s by the West German pharmaceutical company Chemie Grünenthal GmbH.

It was originally intended as a sedative or tranquiliser, but was soon used for treating a wide range of other conditions, including colds, flu, nausea and, with tragic results, morning sickness in pregnant women.

Kieran Lyons is a victim of the Thalidomide drug. He told me his story yesterday and I was captivated. He began by telling me why his mother was prescribed the drug.