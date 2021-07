You may be thinking of a walking staycation and where better than the Kerry Way that runs through Ireland’s most spectacular mountain landscapes, starting and finishing in the town of Killarney.

There is a new guidebook, called The Kerry Way, that contains all that walkers need to plan and enjoy their holiday. It’s co-written by Sandra Bardwell and our own John G O’Dwyer who spoke to Fran on Tipp Today this morning.